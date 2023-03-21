Mobile eye clinic gives students exams and glasses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One metro Atlanta school focused on helping children see eye to eye with their teachers. Students received free eye exams and glasses at Meadowcreek Elementary School in Norcross on Monday.

Dr. Joe Rouw is a member of the Georgia Optometric Association which has its sights set on something special.

“I like working with kids. I do it all the time. Plus, you see the kids when they need the help, and it impacts them on their day to day because it can basically affect how they learn,” Dr. Rouw said.

Rouw and other optometrists volunteered their time. They provided free comprehensive eye exams and eyewear to low-income students at the school.

“A lot of the kids that we are seeing have a stigmatism which is an inaccuracy in how their eyes focus and so that affects their close-up vision, their reading with their near vision, and being able to see the board in school,” Rouw said.

More than half of the one-hundred students examined needed glasses. They were able to select their frames inside this state-of-the-art 45-foot mobile eye clinic featuring exam rooms, eyewear displays, and an optical manufacturing lab.

“They go back to class ready to learn with glasses and they’re super excited about it,” Meadowcreek Elementary Assistant Principal Haley Thompson said.

The focus of the program is more than just helping children with undetected vision problems. It’s designed to educate students about health issues through the integration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“We try to let them know that this is not just going to help them see, but when they do their schoolwork, it makes their eyes focus easier, so they don’t have to work as hard,” Rouw said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.