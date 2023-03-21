Mother of 11-year-old girl shot demands justice for daughter at vigil

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday night friends, family, neighbors, and even classmates and teachers of 11-year-old Asijah Love Jones showed back up to the Northside Apartment complex where she lost her life to pay their respect during a vigil.

“We going to miss her, I miss seeing her in class already and now I can’t see her smile anymore,” one student said.

Other classmates who showed up said they no longer feel safe sleeping at night because they are worried they may lose their lives the same way as Asijah.

Police said Asijah was shot and killed by a stray bullet that went through her bedroom while she was sleeping.

Asijah’s mother said they were in different rooms resting when a barrage of bullets started blasting through their apartment, she yelled for everyone to get out as fast as possible.

“I screamed ‘everyone get to the hallway, and my daughter didn’t come,’” Asijah’s mother said while crying.

Police are still looking for Kionta Parks and Asijah’s family is praying he’s caught soon.

If you have any information contact the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible at 770-467-4282.

