Officials need help identifying potential witness in Douglas County fire
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County Fire Department needs help identifying a potential witness to a fire in Douglasville.
On March 8, Firefighters were called to a fire incident that happened at about 5:54 a.m. on the 1500 block of Fall Creek Trace in the Brookfield Village neighborhood.
Investigators need help locating the person in the photo who could be a witness to the fire and ask for you to call Fire and EMS Department at 770-920-7303.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.