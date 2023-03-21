Positively Georgia
Officials need help identifying potential witness in Douglas County fire

Potential witness to fire in Douglas County
Potential witness to fire in Douglas County(Douglas County Fire and EMS)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County Fire Department needs help identifying a potential witness to a fire in Douglasville.

On March 8, Firefighters were called to a fire incident that happened at about 5:54 a.m. on the 1500 block of Fall Creek Trace in the Brookfield Village neighborhood.

Investigators need help locating the person in the photo who could be a witness to the fire and ask for you to call Fire and EMS Department at 770-920-7303.

