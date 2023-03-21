Officials need help identifying potential witness in Douglas County fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County Fire Department needs help identifying a potential witness to a fire in Douglasville.

On March 8, Firefighters were called to a fire incident that happened at about 5:54 a.m. on the 1500 block of Fall Creek Trace in the Brookfield Village neighborhood.

Investigators need help locating the person in the photo who could be a witness to the fire and ask for you to call Fire and EMS Department at 770-920-7303.

