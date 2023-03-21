Rapper Rick Ross’ buffalo roamed Fayette County neighborhood recently

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of a Fayette County neighborhood say they were shocked to see massive buffalos in their backyards recently.

The Northbridge subdivision is just down the street from star rapper Rick Ross’ mansion.

Ross recently posted on his social media accounts confirming the buffalo are owned by him.

Atlanta News First spoke with a woman who says the buffalo pose a safety threat to the neighborhood. She has kids and small pets that play outside and doesn’t want anyone to get hurt.

That neighbor claims this was not the first time she had seen the large animals in her yard. She also showed our crews the tracks left in her yard by the livestock.

That neighbor reported the incident to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the situation and is currently working with the Fayette County Marshal’s Office to remedy the situation. Sheriff Babb and Chief Deputy Rhodes have also been in communication with Northbridge residents since last week listening to these concerns,” officials announced.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating, but there are no reports available because no crime was committed.

“While it is legal to own livestock (cattle, sheep, horses, goats, etc.) in Fayette County, the owner is responsible for properly restraining the animals. If the owner is shown to be negligent, they could be charged. (O.C.G.A. 4-3-3),” said Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials.

They say if anyone encounters the animals, use caution.

“As captivating as these animals are, we encourage everyone to use caution if they were to encounter them,” officials added. “Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive. If you happen to encounter the buffalo, we encourage you to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

