Rosie O'Donnell announces new career as podcast host on her 61st birthday

O’Donnell is launching her new podcast on iHeart Media’s Outspoken network, which features LGTBQ+ stories.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosie O’Donnell is starting a new chapter of her life as she celebrates her 61st birthday.

The Rosie O’Donnell Show alum is launching her new podcast on iHeart Media’s Outspoken network, which features LGTBQ+ stories.

During her weekly show, Rosie will interview friends, celebrities, artists, TikTokers among many other special guests.

Rosie said her new podcast titled “Onward” will be more of a conversation than an interview. She posted to Instagram Tuesday saying: “here i come ... podcast world - dropping march 21″

Some big names set to appear on the podcast will include Jenifer Lewis, Natasha LyonneLisa Ann WalterJenifer LewisMargaret ChoKathy GriffinSharon GlessRory KennedyCamryn Manheim, and Ricki Lake.

