Rosie O’Donnell announces new career as podcast host on her 61st birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosie O’Donnell is starting a new chapter of her life as she celebrates her 61st birthday.

The Rosie O’Donnell Show alum is launching her new podcast on iHeart Media’s Outspoken network, which features LGTBQ+ stories.

During her weekly show, Rosie will interview friends, celebrities, artists, TikTokers among many other special guests.

Rosie said her new podcast titled “Onward” will be more of a conversation than an interview. She posted to Instagram Tuesday saying: “here i come ... podcast world - dropping march 21″

Some big names set to appear on the podcast will include Jenifer Lewis, Natasha Lyonne, Lisa Ann Walter, Jenifer Lewis, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Sharon Gless, Rory Kennedy, Camryn Manheim, and Ricki Lake.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.