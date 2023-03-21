Positively Georgia
Several businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors in Dunwoody

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several businesses in Dunwoody have been cited for selling alcohol to minors.

Dunwoody Police along with the Georgia Department of Revenue recently conducted an undercover underage alcohol sales operation.

The Dunwoody Police Department says out of 17 locations checked, 13 of them refused to sell alcohol to minors, and four businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors.

The four businesses that sold alcohol to minors were:

  • BP – 4368 N. Peachtree Road
  • Walmart – 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road
  • Perimeter Bottle Shop – 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Road
  • Total Wine – 124 Perimeter Center West

The 13 locations that refused to sell alcohol to minors were:

  • Chevron – 6900 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
  • Shell – 5020 Winters Chapel Road
  • Chili’s – 4784 Ashford Dunwoody Road
  • Quiktrip – 100 Ashwood Parkway
  • Publix – 500 Ashwood Parkway
  • Olive Garden – 4749 Ashford Dunwoody Road
  • Target – 125 Perimeter Center Parkway
  • Exxon – 77 Perimeter Center East
  • CVS – 1610 Mount Vernon Road
  • BP – 5418 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
  • Dunwoody Chevron – 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
  • Walgreens – 5511 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
  • Dunwoody Beverage – 1418 Dunwoody Village Parkway

Police say this operation was in an effort to reduce alcohol-related underage drinking in the community.

