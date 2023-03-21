Several businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several businesses in Dunwoody have been cited for selling alcohol to minors.

Dunwoody Police along with the Georgia Department of Revenue recently conducted an undercover underage alcohol sales operation.

The Dunwoody Police Department says out of 17 locations checked, 13 of them refused to sell alcohol to minors, and four businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors.

The four businesses that sold alcohol to minors were:

BP – 4368 N. Peachtree Road

Walmart – 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Perimeter Bottle Shop – 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Total Wine – 124 Perimeter Center West

The 13 locations that refused to sell alcohol to minors were:

Chevron – 6900 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Shell – 5020 Winters Chapel Road

Chili’s – 4784 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Quiktrip – 100 Ashwood Parkway

Publix – 500 Ashwood Parkway

Olive Garden – 4749 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Target – 125 Perimeter Center Parkway

Exxon – 77 Perimeter Center East

CVS – 1610 Mount Vernon Road

BP – 5418 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody Chevron – 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Walgreens – 5511 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody Beverage – 1418 Dunwoody Village Parkway

Police say this operation was in an effort to reduce alcohol-related underage drinking in the community.

