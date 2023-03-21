Positively Georgia
WATCH: City Council members push for financial audit into MARTA program

De acuerdo con el reporte, se iniciarán las reparaciones de las vías desde la estación Medical...
De acuerdo con el reporte, se iniciarán las reparaciones de las vías desde la estación Medical Center.(WANF)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta City Council members are set to hold a press conference Monday to discuss recent calls for a financial audit of the More MARTA program.

The program aims to improve transit services in historically underserved communities and increase access to employment centers throughout the city.

In 2016, Atlanta residents voted in favor of the $2.7 billion transit enhancement referendum. Critics argue expansion efforts have fallen short.

On Monday, City Council approved a resolution to have MARTA submit to a complete financial audit of the program to address concerns over how funds have been allocated.

“Atlanta residents took a leap of faith when they agreed to impose a tax on themselves in exchange for more transit inside the city. In particular, a regressive sales tax hits some residents harder than others. MARTA needs to repay that faith by periodically opening up the books to the people so that they can see how their money is being spent,” said Council member Amir Farokhi, who chairs the Council’s Transportation Committee.

The audit would be paid for and overseen by the City’s Department of Finance. Council member Marci Collier Overstreet says that this provision ensures integrity.

“If we are going to take the time and resources necessary to do this, then let’s do it right,” Overstreet said. “Placing this audit in the City’s hands guarantees that we can find an independent third party to review the numbers. This way we get the most objective assessment of the way More MARTA is going.”

Council members pushing for the audit have requested a response from MARTA by March 29.

Atlanta News First has reached out to MARTA for comment.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

