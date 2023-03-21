Women’s History Month: Thuy-An Julien and her impact on music, technology

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From her humble upbringing to her inspiration from her hard-working parents, Thuy-An Julien rose to become a versatile, passionate Grammy Award-winning Atlanta music executive and technology aficionado.

Originally from Vietnam, Julien was adopted by an American soldier and a German woman at a young age. Her family moved her to Delaware where she had a strong passion for music, and animals. She eventually changed her major to Computer Science at the University of Delaware.

“The people who I looked up to the most were my parents,” she said. “My dad had a huge heart. So, honor and integrity came from my dad.“

Julien hopes that more young girls and women receive better opportunities and understand the historical significance of women and their impact across the world in any profession.

“The first computer programmer was a woman,” Julien said. “That’s so important. I think it’s so important for young girls out there to figure out their place as a female in the work world. I think it’s super important to show all of the women that overcome that. It’s super important to recognize throughout history that women have made a huge impact. When I was studying computer science, there were literally three other women. And not in my class, in the degree.“

Julien has had a monumental impact on the advancement of music technology and on the popularity of digital downloads and projects on both iTunes and Apple.

“I’ve been in two industries in my career which are music and technology,” she said. “Those are two industries dominated by men. It’s really hard to get recognition in those industries as a woman.”

“So many people try to do music and the percentage of people that make it is so small that it didn’t seem like a feasible career,” she said. “I always say I’m an accidental tourist in my career and I kind of just go where they tell me. I didn’t set out to get into this industry, I just kind of tucked and rolled in it.”

Julien worked at Time Inc. New Media around 1998 and ran the new media department. One day, an Apple representative came and told her they were starting a new business. “So I went to Apple and a department called Quick Time. At that time, it was a stand-alone video streaming product in (1999),” she continued. “I was working with record labels that signed up to stream their music and concerts. It was the start of video streaming. What ended up happening was my position got transferred over to a new music digital download platform which later became iTunes.“

Julien was introduced to Nas and T.I. when she worked at iTunes around 2003. She began to see an upsetting trend of the lack of inclusivity and representation.

“When I was at iTunes, there was a little bit of a lull in hip-hop. One day, my young nephew came up to me and said, ‘Auntie Thuy, is this what you work on? When I said yes, he looked at me and said, “nobody looks like me.” And he walked away. That changed a lot.“

As a seasoned veteran in the music industry, Julien experienced the evolution from music primarily being played on tapes and albums, to digital downloads and the rise of iTunes, Apple, and social media.

“I’ve seen people go from selling music out of the trunk of their car to digital downloads,” Julien said. “I saw the whole music industry transformed from a physical space where kids would stand in line to buy albums, cassettes, and CDs to a digital one. When I was young, we had cassette players that would record songs off of the radio.“

Julien pointed to Kanye West, T.I., David Banner, Chuck D, and Nas among others who understood the digital download concept and instantly excelled.

“Those artists had visions.” she continued. “And I’m not saying there aren’t others on this list. I’m just saying those are the people that first come to mind. It was giving them another place to be creative and another outlet. Chuck D once said to me, ‘you are our window into technology that was going to leave us behind.’”

Julien learned many things from working with Atlanta Hip-Hop icon and businessman T.I. as a Grand Hustle Music Group executive.

“T.I. is one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever met. Working with TIP, I’ve learned it’s okay to try things you’ve never done before. One of the things I’ve learned from him is to try to be more patient at turning a problem around to learn all sides of it,” said Julien. “There are a lot of different sides to every problem. And learning other sides of it before coming to a decision or reacting helps. His fearless approach to new challenges is something I’ve observed and learned from.”

Many people still criticize rappers for their music and their lyrics, but Julien points to the art form and storytelling in rap music that often gets overlooked.

“One thing about music is people often forget it’s art. If Picasso paints a picture, you don’t think his nose is actually on the side of his head,” Julien said. “A lot of music is autobiographical about past things that have happened or metaphorical about things that have happened.“

Julien offered a valuable piece of advice for aspiring musicians and those who want to get into any business.

“Everybody says follow your dreams, but nobody tells you one of the most important things which is to research your dreams. Figure out what other people have done to be successful in the space you want to be in,” she said. “There is so much research at your fingertips, there are books, there are podcasts, there is so much out there. If you’re looking to be a singer or a rapper, realize that there is stuff you’re not going to want to do that has nothing to do with music. For young ladies, always be classy and proud of everything you do. Just know that people are going to devalue you because you’re a female. It’s sad but its true.“

One of Julien’s main goals is to continue to make a positive impact on the people and community around her.

“It was never really in my DNA to be like I wanted to be super rich and super famous,” Julien said. “I just wanted to make a difference in the world and really help people. One of the most important things that my mother taught me is that you don’t give up. When the challenges come, you have to decide that you’re still going to keep going. I learned resilience from my mother. Something my father also taught me is to leave the world a better place than when we came.”

