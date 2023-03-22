$1 million distributed to Agnes Scott College for community projects

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Agnes Scott College in Decatur is set to receive new funding for community projects and to help provide resources for students at the Center for Digital and Visual Literacy.

According to Decaturish.com, the college is expected to receive about $1.02 million to help promote digital literacy, global learning, and professional success through technology. The funds are also expected to help with building new, high-tech classrooms that help to encourage project-based learning initiatives.

“We celebrate being among Georgia’s colleges and universities included in the higher education earmarks resulting from the 2023 omnibus award,” Agnes Scott College President Leocadia Zak said on Tuesday morning. “Rep. Williams is the leader who truly recognizes the need for digital literacy. I also have to thank our dedicated staff, who worked tirelessly on our submission, and clearly illustrated Agnes Scott’s passion to promote digital equity and offer a future-oriented curriculum in an increasingly digital world.”

Officials say United States Rep. Nikema Williams (GA-5) visited Agnes Scott College on Tuesday to present the funding to the college.

