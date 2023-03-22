2 arrests made in connection with November shooting that killed 2 teens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting on 17th Street that killed two teens in November 2022.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested March 20. One was arrested by Atlanta police, the other surrendered himself.

12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were killed on the 17th Street Bridge during a dispute Nov. 26, 2022. Charles died at the scene, while Jackson died days later. Jackson was initially one of five injured during the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened after a group of teenagers had been escorted off the Atlantic Station property and an incident escalated.

Multiple arrests have already been made in connection with the shooting.

RELATED STORIES

Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge

1 dead, 5 people injured after ‘dispute’ escalates to shooting in Atlanta

Two teens arrested in shooting that killed two juveniles on 17th Street bridge

Third arrest made in connection to 17th Street Bridge shooting

Video shows possible suspects in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.