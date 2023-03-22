Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 arrests made in connection with November shooting that killed 2 teens

Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 26, 2022.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting on 17th Street that killed two teens in November 2022.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested March 20. One was arrested by Atlanta police, the other surrendered himself.

12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were killed on the 17th Street Bridge during a dispute Nov. 26, 2022. Charles died at the scene, while Jackson died days later. Jackson was initially one of five injured during the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened after a group of teenagers had been escorted off the Atlantic Station property and an incident escalated.

Multiple arrests have already been made in connection with the shooting.

RELATED STORIES

Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge

1 dead, 5 people injured after ‘dispute’ escalates to shooting in Atlanta

Two teens arrested in shooting that killed two juveniles on 17th Street bridge

Third arrest made in connection to 17th Street Bridge shooting

Video shows possible suspects in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
Lawmakers push to remove Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate designation
Georgia Anti-Trans Bill
Georgia Senate passes ban on ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender youth
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate

Latest News

police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house
Cold Case in DeKalb County
DeKalb authorities name woman whose body was dumped in the woods 30 years ago
MARTA announces plan to redevelop area around H.E. Holmes station
Waggoners Grove Baptist Church
168-year-old bell stolen from historic Black church in Georgia