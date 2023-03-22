71-year-old man goes missing after release from Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a 71-year-old man who went missing after his release from Fulton County Jail.

Warren Williams was released from jail Oct. 11, 2022. The next day, he was seen by Cobb County Police and has since disappeared.

Williams is a Black man, 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 173 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes. According to his family, he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and paranoia.

Anyone with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

