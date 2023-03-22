AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
The reason for the cancellation of Wednesday’s sessions was not immediately clear, though it comes as the grand jury has been hearing from final witnesses.
NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session on Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president, according to four people familiar with the matter.
The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the New York panel has been meeting, three of the people said. When the grand jury next meets, it may hear from yet another witness, according to a person familiar with proceedings that appear to be nearing a decisive vote on whether or not to indict Trump.
The reason for the cancellation of Wednesday’s sessions was not immediately clear, though it comes as the grand jury has been hearing from final witnesses. Trump himself has been railing against the investigation and claiming his arrest is imminent, and law enforcement officials have accelerated security preparations in the event of unrest accompanying an unprecedented charge against a former U.S. president.
The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not meet as scheduled weren’t authorized to discuss details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The district attorney’s office declined to comment on the development, which was earlier reported by Business Insider.
The development comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury is nearing the completion of its work. The panel is is probing Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to the porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier.
Trump has denied the claim, insisted he did nothing wrong and has attacked the investigation, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as politically motivated.
Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.
Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.
MORE COVERAGE BELOW
- In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work
- Trump lawyers attack Georgia grand jury and prosecutor
- Read: Full transcript of Donald Trump’s call to Brad Raffensperger
- Anticipation builds ahead of Thursday’s partial Trump grand jury report
- Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation
- Fani Willis has enough evidence to indict Donald Trump: Geoff Duncan
- ‘No rash decision’ | Judge deciding whether Trump grand jury report will be made public
- Fulton County prosecutors finalize report in Trump probe
- Georgia lawmakers push back on testifying in Trump probe
- Fulton County grand jury wraps up its investigation into Donald Trump
- Fulton election workers Ruby Freeman, Shaye Moss receiving medals from President Biden
- Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe
- U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Lindsey Graham testimony in Fulton County
- Trump aide Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County election probe
- Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe
- Burt Jones attacked as alleged fake Trump elector in lieutenant governor debate
- Donald Trump slams Fulton DA Fani Willis for ‘political witch hunt’
- Judge again denies Graham’s effort to skirt Georgia subpoena
- Judge rules Kemp must testify in grand jury probe, agrees to delay testimony
- Gov. Brian Kemp moves to quash grand jury subpoena into alleged election interference
- Rudy Giuliani testifies before Fulton grand jury on alleged 2020 election tampering
- SC Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia election probe, federal judge rules
- #BillionDollarLawyer representing Donald Trump in grand jury probe
- Rudy Giuliani to testify August 17 before grand jury into alleged election tampering
- Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
- Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones
- Fulton County judge orders Sen. Graham to testify in front of Trump grand jury
- Filmmaker to testify in Georgia Trump election investigation
Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WANF contributed to this article.