Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta among final two cities to host 2024 DNC

The traditional balloon drop, from the end of the Democratic National Convention in a 2016 file...
The traditional balloon drop, from the end of the Democratic National Convention in a 2016 file photo. While voter registration is rising in Arizona, the number of people opting to affiliate with one of the major political parties is dropping, with analysts saying party politics has turned off potential members.(Cronkite News)
By Doug Reardon
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Then there were two.

On Wednesday, the shortlist of cities poised to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention got even shorter, said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Atlanta had been on a list alongside Chicago and New York City as possibilities, but Dickens said the list was pared down to include Atlanta and only one of the other locations, though it was unclear which.

“I’m pretty confident, I know we’re in the top two,” said Dickens, “and I’m hoping by the end of this week or next week we’ll be in the final.”

Dickens spoke only to Atlanta News First on Wednesday, saying his team has been in direct communication with the White House.

“My team has been working hard, laying out the case to the president and his team about why Atlanta would really appreciate this investment,” he said. “This is an economic boon for the city, but it also really stretches the presidential map south.”

The DNC – the Democratic party’s nominating convention – hasn’t been hosted by Atlanta since 1988. It would represent the region and the state of Georgia’s growing influence over national politics. Georgia all but handed President Joe Biden his electoral victory in 2020, and allowed Democrats to keep control of the Senate in 2022 after Senator Raphael Warnock’s nail-biting runoff victory.

The event would also bring an estimated 5,000 delegates to the city in addition to some 50,000 attendees.

City officials took steps this week to jumpstart the process of preparing, even before an announcement is made. On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution sponsored by council member Marci Collier Overstreet that would fast-track the city’s ability to collect excess hotel and motel tax revenues and conduct any other negotiations and arrangements should the city be chosen.

“The city is the cradle of the Civil Rights movement with a long, storied history of leadership in political discourse,” said Overstreet, before introducing the resolution.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
Lawmakers push to remove Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate designation
Georgia Anti-Trans Bill
Georgia Senate passes ban on ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender youth
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Latest News

New bill could help Georgians with portion of medicine rebates
2024 DNC Resolution
Photo of Donald Trump
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
(L) Levon Allen, (R) Clarence Cox
Clayton County sheriff’s race to replace Victor Hill heads to a runoff