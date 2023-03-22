Positively Georgia
Atlanta News First anchor Shon Gables honored at annual Hawks event

Shon Gables was honored at the 7th annual Royal Crowning Courage Event hosted by the Atlanta Hawks
Hawks x Crown Royal Crowning Courage Event
Hawks x Crown Royal Crowning Courage Event(Atlanta Hawks)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our very own Atlanta News First anchor Shon Gables was honored at the seventh annual Atlanta Hawks ‘Crowning Courage’ event for active and retired military personnel on Tuesday evening.

The Hawks and Crown Royal joined together to honor more than 120 active and retired military personnel and their guests at the club’s ‘Crowning Courage’ event

“The Atlanta Hawks and Crown Royal are forever grateful to the real heroes of this country,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “This meaningful event is one of the ways that we say ‘thank you’ for the sacrifices made by these courageous men and women as well as their families.”

Hawks officials said many season ticket members generously donated their courtside seats to veterans and a guest to enjoy the game against the Orlando Magic.

Gables was one of 120 personnel honored at the event, officials add.

At a private pregame reception held at the arena, troops, their guests, and Season Ticket Members were greeted by Atlanta Hawks Owner Jami Gertz just before a special ‘Toast to Generosity’ led by the Director of Whisky Engagement for Crown Royal Stephen Wilson.

The red-carpet treatment for the veterans also included customized Hawks’ jerseys that featured their military unit number. Prior to the start of the game, Hawks officials told Atlanta News First. Several veterans, including a World War II veteran, were recognized at the center of the court at halftime.

RELATED: Atlanta Hawks support the brave ahead of Veterans Day

“We’re honored to return as a partner with the Atlanta Hawks on their Crowning Courage event this year,” said Nicola Heckles, Brand Director of Crown Royal Whisky at Diageo. “We believe that our iconic purple bag represents so much more and can bring hope and uplift communities as they honor those that have served.”

Since 2016, the Hawks and Crown Royal have honored more than 700 military personnel at the Crowning Courage event.

