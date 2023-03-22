Atlanta police looking for shooter in murder near popular tavern

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Oct. 27, 2022.

Dean Phillips was shot near Manuel’s Tavern at 602 North Highland Ave Oct. 27, 2022. He was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information.

