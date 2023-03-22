Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta singer, Cait Martin nabs 4-chair turn on The Voice

32-year-old Cait Martin is a singer and voiceover artist from Atlanta.
Cait Martin
Cait Martin(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During the fifth round of blind auditions Monday night, all four coaches on Season 23 of “The Voice” turned their chairs around for an Atlanta native who blew them away singing Harry Styles’ popular hit son “As It Was”.

32-year-old Cait Martin is a singer and voiceover artist from Atlanta.

A news release sent to Atlanta News First Wednesday morning describes the powerful singer:

Cait has spent years performing and traveling as a theatrical vocalist on tours and cruise ships. In 2019, Cait got a call that her sister Jaimie collapsed at work from a pulmonary embolism. She rushed home to be by her side, but Jaimie died a few days later at the age of 32. Cait lost her lust for life and spent more than a year living at home with her parents and turned inward. Slowly, she came out of her sadness when she realized singing was her gift that brings joy to others. Cait is currently doing voiceover work and musicals and creates original music on the side. Cait had a four-chair turn during her audition.

In the end, Martin chose Team Kelly. Check out her audition, below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
Lawmakers push to remove Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate designation
Georgia Anti-Trans Bill
Georgia Senate passes ban on ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender youth
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Mugshot photo of Jailon Gray
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.

Latest News

Whataburger to open newest location in Gwinnett County
1975 Campbellton Rd. SW
POLICE: Man steals $15K while store clerk suffers medical emergency
5th graders sample college
Cradle to college: 5th graders sample college
Teyana Taylor new movie 'A Thousand and One'
Teyana Taylor's new movie 'A Thousand and One'
Results of Tuesday's special election
Results of Tuesday's special election