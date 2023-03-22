Atlanta singer, Cait Martin nabs 4-chair turn on The Voice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During the fifth round of blind auditions Monday night, all four coaches on Season 23 of “The Voice” turned their chairs around for an Atlanta native who blew them away singing Harry Styles’ popular hit son “As It Was”.

32-year-old Cait Martin is a singer and voiceover artist from Atlanta.

A news release sent to Atlanta News First Wednesday morning describes the powerful singer:

Cait has spent years performing and traveling as a theatrical vocalist on tours and cruise ships. In 2019, Cait got a call that her sister Jaimie collapsed at work from a pulmonary embolism. She rushed home to be by her side, but Jaimie died a few days later at the age of 32. Cait lost her lust for life and spent more than a year living at home with her parents and turned inward. Slowly, she came out of her sadness when she realized singing was her gift that brings joy to others. Cait is currently doing voiceover work and musicals and creates original music on the side. Cait had a four-chair turn during her audition.

In the end, Martin chose Team Kelly. Check out her audition, below.

