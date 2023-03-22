Positively Georgia
Bartow County firefighter dies after training exercise

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Bartow County firefighter died from “complications” during a training exercise on March 16.

Bartnow County Fire and Emergency Services confirmed to Atlanta News First that Matthew Smith died from “complications of an apparent medical incident” during the training.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” a Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

