Bartow County firefighter dies after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Bartow County firefighter died from “complications” during a training exercise on March 16.

Bartnow County Fire and Emergency Services confirmed to Atlanta News First that Matthew Smith died from “complications of an apparent medical incident” during the training.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” a Facebook post stated.

