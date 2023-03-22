Brothers escape overnight house fire in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overnight house fire is under investigation in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb Dispatch, the call came in Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. for a reported house fire on the 5300 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain. Two brothers were inside the home at the time and were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

A DeKalb Fire official at the scene said the fire started in the garage. There was a vintage Ford Mustang inside the garage at the time that was destroyed by the flames. A pet cat is also missing.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

