Clayton County police arrest teenagers connected to burglary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three teens are under arrest after a trial of evidence led straight to them.
Clayton County police responded to the 5100 block of Tigris Court just before 1:45 a.m. March 16. A homeowner said several items had been stolen, and police eventually found a trail of several items leading to another home.
The victim confirmed the items were his. Officers found several other stolen items inside as well as burglary tools. Three teens were arrested and charged with burglary.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.