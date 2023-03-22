Clayton County sheriff’s race appears to be headed for runoff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County voters went to the polls Tuesday to elect a new sheriff after the former one - Victor Hill - is appealing his conviction on violating the civil rights of inmates.

Levon Allen and Clarence Cox appear headed to a runoff.

Attorneys representing Hill have filed an appeal of his October conviction. Hill was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release for violating the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton County jail by ordering them strapped into restraint chairs for hours on end.

Clayton County voters also appear to have approved a $434 million SPLOST to be used for the local school district.

State House District 75 voters appeared to have picked Eric W. Bell II to replace the retiring Mike Glandon.

Donya Sartor appears to have won the race for Jonesboro Mayor. Alfred Dixon and Don Dixon appear to have won the two at-large city council seats.

