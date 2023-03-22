Positively Georgia
Cobb County man arrested in connection to arson, murder of two women

Robert Colt Smith
Robert Colt Smith(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police officials announced they arrested a 30-year-old Mableton man in connection to arson and double murder that happened at a home in Austel earlier this month.

According to officials, emergency crews responded to the 5500 block of Janet Lane in Austel after reports of a fire on March 12 around 5:34 a.m.

Cobb County fire crews found Austell residents 74-year-old Michele LaCroix and 52-year-old Andrea Nall upon arrival. They were both rushed to Cobb Wellstar Hospital where they died from their injuries, officials said.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that 30-year-old Robert Colt Smith of Mableton was identified and arrested. He is currently in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center being held without bond.

“Multiple animals were also found dead inside the home,” officials said. Cobb County Animal Control responded and took jurisdiction and possession of the animals.

The next of kin have been notified, officials added.

According to officials, Cobb County police investigators, Cobb County Fire Department Arson Unit, and the ATF Arson unit worked together on the case.

