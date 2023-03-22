Construction begins on Westside Trail of Atlanta’s BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction has started on the Westside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine.

The City of Atlanta held a groundbreaking ceremony for the trail in Washington Park.

The construction is going to be a 1.3-mile section of trail that connects Washington Park to Bankhead and the Historic Westin Heights neighborhood. Once that paving is done, people will be able to travel 6.5 miles on trails from Pittsburgh Yards in the southwest to Huff Road in West Midtown, connecting Downtown Atlanta and West Midtown

Once all of the construction is done, the Westside Trail will have the longest continuous section of paved trail along the BeltLine.

Construction is set to wrap up next summer.

