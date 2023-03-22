Positively Georgia
Dekalb Co. water line construction projects could impact residents

A number of water line improvement projects are underway in Dekalb and additional projects are expected that will bring disruptions to residents.
By Tori Cooper and Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A number of water line improvement projects are underway in Dekalb and additional projects are expected that will bring disruptions to residents.

County officials told Atlanta News First that disruptions include; possible construction traffic, noise, and temporary interruptions to your water supply.

Crews are already five days into a six-month-long project plan to replace crumbling water lines with new ductile water lines along Stone Mountain Lithonia Road near George Road and Green Ridge Avenue South.

The project is one of many underway aimed at improving water service to Dekalb County residents. Two other projects along Green Forrest Drive and Celia Way in Dekalb are set to take place as well, to replace crumbling water lines. DeKalb County officials said crews with replace 20,200 linear feet of crumbling water lines along Green Forrest Drive and it will take 10 months, beginning in May and lasting until Feb. 2024, pending weather delays and holidays.

Crews along Celia Way will also see disruptions while crews replace 400 linear feet of water lines.

Officials released the following statement below to Atlanta News Frist.

The county said normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.

