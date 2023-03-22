Positively Georgia
DeKalb County police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Missing Abednego, 14 of DeKalb County
Missing Abednego, 14 of DeKalb County(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department need help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.

On March 18, Abednego was last seen leaving his home near the 500 block of Three Oaks Bend, without permission.

He is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 60 lbs.

He has brown eyes, and black hair and was last seen wearing all black.

Police ask that you contact SVU at 770-724-7710 if you see Abednego.

