DeKalb County police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department need help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.

On March 18, Abednego was last seen leaving his home near the 500 block of Three Oaks Bend, without permission.

He is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 60 lbs.

He has brown eyes, and black hair and was last seen wearing all black.

Police ask that you contact SVU at 770-724-7710 if you see Abednego.

