Delta announces opening of new training academy in Florida

Students will complete private, instrument, commercial and certified flight instructor training.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Now may be the right time for you to pursue your dreams of becoming a pilot: Delta just announced it’s launching a new training academy.

Propel Flight Academy will help train Delta’s next generation of pilots. The academy, in Vero Beach, Florida, is already accepting applications and will start welcoming students in June.

Students will complete private, instrument, commercial and certified flight instructor training.

Delta also plans to provide eligible students with up to $20,000 in financial support.

