Douglas County house fire and brush fire under investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a brush fire occurred near the area where a Douglas County home caught fire.

Douglas County Grass Fire (Douglas County Fire Department)

Douglas County emergency crews responded to the area of Ridge Way near Kings Highway around 5 p.m. after reports of a house fire.

Firefighters could see flames & smoke from the structure. A short time later a brush fire occurred near the home. The house fire and brush fire were both under control around 7:30 p.m., fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

