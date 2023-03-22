Positively Georgia
Douglas County house fire and brush fire under investigation

Douglas County fire investigation
Douglas County fire investigation(Douglas County Fire Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a brush fire occurred near the area where a Douglas County home caught fire.

Douglas County Grass Fire
Douglas County Grass Fire(Douglas County Fire Department)

Douglas County emergency crews responded to the area of Ridge Way near Kings Highway around 5 p.m. after reports of a house fire.

Firefighters could see flames & smoke from the structure. A short time later a brush fire occurred near the home. The house fire and brush fire were both under control around 7:30 p.m., fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

