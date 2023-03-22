Dunwoody Springs fifth graders sample college life, visit Perimeter College

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Inside Perimeter College, 80 Dunwoody Springs Elementary students are gaining valuable experience, that will help prepare them for their bright futures.

Among them is Nyha Gates, a fifth grader who already knows that she wants to be a scientist.

We popped in on a session she was in, where the students were learning about acids and bases. “The reason why I decided to do science was because of like, this, being able to explore and experiment,” said Gates.

The college was the host of the cradle-to-college event, where students are getting a taste of what college is really like.

“My heartfelt belief is that every child deserves that opportunity to experience and be exposed to what it means to pursue a college career,” said Karen Wheel Carter, associate dead for strategic initiatives.

Karen Wheel Carter spearheaded the effort which has been going on for the last four years.

“I see myself and so much more. They are curious, they want hands-on experiences,” she said.

Carter, who graduated with a law degree, hopes she can expose kids to the many options they have in life, including college. She said some are already asking some important questions.

“So how much is it going to cost for me to come to college? What am I going to be able to do with this degree?” she said.

Gates said in her career, she hopes to clearly explain to others what is going on in the world around them. Carter is hoping the program can produce even more curious students just like Gates and her classmates.

“My brother is also in college and he tells me all these amazing and wonderful things,” said Gates.

The next two Cradle to College events will be held for both Indian Creek Elementary School students and Newton County middle school students.

One on March 27 at Georgia State Clarkston Campus and March 31 at Georgia State Newton Campus, both from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

