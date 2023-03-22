Fatal southwest Atlanta crash under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal southwest Atlanta crash involving a vehicle that belongs to the City of College Park is under investigation.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to Lee Street and Sylvan Road after a multiple-vehicle crash with reported injuries. Upon arrival, officers found a passenger in a Saturn Vue injured. The passenger was rushed to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators told Atlanta News First that a Ford F250 that belonged to the City of College Park was traveling north in the southbound lanes on Lee Street when the driver struck a Chevrolet Silverado, Ford Fiesta, and a Saturn Vue before it stopped. The driver fled on foot, according to police officials.

Investigators were notified that DeKalb County police responded to a crash on I-20 that involved another City of College Park vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was placed in police custody.

