First Alert Forecast: Few showers north of Atlanta today, otherwise the warm up continues!

While most of us will be dry today, rain will be likely for the mountains. A few showers will be possible as far south as places like Cherokee and Bartow county, but most of metro will be rain free.

Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to low 60s north of Atlanta thanks to that rain-cooled air, but expect 70s from Atlanta southward.

We continue our warm up through the rest of the week with temperatures back in the 80s by tomorrow.

We enter into a wetter pattern by the weekend. In fact, we have a First Alert for Saturday morning as rain and storms roll in along a cold front through around 10 AM.

While severe weather isn’t likely, we will watch for maybe an isolated strong storm in NW Georgia early Saturday ,morning.

Most of the day Saturday and Sunday will be dry though with temperatures in the 70s, so if you have weekend plans, keep them on the calendar!

A second weather system approaches Sunday night which will keep widespread rain into Monday morning. For that reason, we have another First Alert for Monday as it could be a rainy and stormy commute.

Showers and storms will stay mainly south of Atlanta Tuesday, with high temperatures cooling back into the upper 60s.

