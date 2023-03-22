FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm-up continues Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will not be a freezing start on Wednesday, for a change. The low temperature will be in the low to mid 40s at sunrise. A few showers are possible in the mountains on Wednesday, but the rain will likely not reach Metro Atlanta. Look for temperatures in the 50s to low 60s in far north and northeast Georgia. It will be warmer near Atlanta and south of I-20 with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and more sunshine.

Even warmer weather arrives on Thursday and sticks around through Friday. The high temperature will be in the low 80s - about 15° warmer than normal and quite different from where we were earlier this week. It will be sunny on Thursday and mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday. The low temperature will be near 60 on Friday.

There will be some rain at the start of the weekend as a cold front moves through north Georgia. The best chance for showers is between midnight and 8 am Saturday. It will dry out and clear out by late in the morning, and the afternoon looks nice with highs in the 70s. Most of Sunday will be dry with highs in the 70s. The best chance of rain on Sunday is after 5 pm. Shower chances increase Sunday night and there is a First Alert for rain on Monday.

