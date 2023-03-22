Frontier adding new international flights from Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Frontier Airlines is launching more international flights out of Atlanta this spring.
Starting in May, the airline will launch new seasonal nonstop service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA), Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ), and San Diego (SAN). Additionally, in May, Frontier will restart seasonal nonstop service from ATL to Ontario, Calif. (ONT), and Salt Lake City (SLC).
The additions will make Atlanta the third-largest operation for Denver-based Frontier, with 38 routes from the Atlanta airport.
The flights will operate twice a week to Guatemala and Dominican Republic starting May 11.
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|Guatemala City (GUA)
|May 12, 2023
|2x/week
|Santo Domingo (SDQ)
|May 11, 2023
|2x/week
|San Diego (SAN)
|May 11, 2023
|Daily
|Ontario, Calif. (ONT)
|May 11, 2023
|Daily
|Salt Lake City (SLC)
|May 12, 2023
|3x/week
For additional information, click here.
