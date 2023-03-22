Positively Georgia
Frontier adding new international flights from Atlanta

Frontier Airlines is launching more international flights out of Atlanta in spring 2023.
Frontier Airlines is launching more international flights out of Atlanta in spring 2023.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Frontier Airlines is launching more international flights out of Atlanta this spring.

Starting in May, the airline will launch new seasonal nonstop service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA), Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ), and San Diego (SAN). Additionally, in May, Frontier will restart seasonal nonstop service from ATL to Ontario, Calif. (ONT), and Salt Lake City (SLC).

The additions will make Atlanta the third-largest operation for Denver-based Frontier, with 38 routes from the Atlanta airport.

The flights will operate twice a week to Guatemala and Dominican Republic starting May 11.

SERVICE TO:SERVICE START:SERVICE FREQUENCY:
Guatemala City (GUA)May 12, 20232x/week
Santo Domingo (SDQ)May 11, 20232x/week
San Diego (SAN)May 11, 2023Daily
Ontario, Calif. (ONT)May 11, 2023Daily
Salt Lake City (SLC)May 12, 20233x/week

For additional information, click here.

