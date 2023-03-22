Georgia Alzheimer’s advocates push for drug coverage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease are now fighting a new battle. They are trying to get coverage for life-changing drugs.

This comes as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is denying coverage for new treatments for the disease. Advocates say it means losing valuable years with loved ones, so they are pushing back. That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association including the Georgia chapter has spent much of this week in our nation’s capital rallying and calling for change.

Local advocate Dan Goerke has been part of the rallies. He lost his wife to the disease after she was diagnosed at the early age of 56. He says having access to new FDA-approved treatments can truly change and even save lives. Goerke said of his wife “she progressed really quickly to the point where she could not manage daily activities like getting dressed, driving, going to the grocery store. So I had to have a companion care person come in. This new treatment is targeted to provide the patient that time for a longer period of time where they can do those things.”

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that each day this drug coverage is denied, up to 2,000 people could advance into Alzheimer’s disease.

