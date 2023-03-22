Georgia comedian creates podcast for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 140,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s in Georgia right now. Often time, the responsibility of care falls of their families. It can be a confusing and scary time. One Georgia woman is using her voice to help others on their caretaking journey.

“My mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s less than a year after my father died,” said Janay Smith.

Trauma brought Janay to comedy. She lost her father suddenly and then became a caregiver for her mother who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, all within a year.

“I didn’t get a chance to address my emotions, thoughts or feelings,” said Janay.

The journey brought her to stand-up comedy. Stand-up comedy inspired her to start a podcast, called Parenting Up!

”Every Alzheimer’s sufferer has a very different journey,” said Janay.

She is blending her love of comedy into the reality of becoming a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer’s.

Janay connected with the Alzheimer’s Association--Georgia Chapter early on in her mother’s diagnosis to get support. She says that is one of the first times she realized she had a whole community supporting her. She is encouraging listers to get connected with their local chapters as well.

“There is a lot of pain and anguish behind the laughter. There was pain that led me to the laughter. Humor heals,” said Janay.

