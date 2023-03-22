Georgia Food and Wine Festival returns to Cobb County this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Food and Wine Festival is back for 2023, set to begin this Thursday in Marietta.

Food, drinks, music, and festivities await guests in Marietta’s Jim R. Miller Park from March 23 through March 26.

The second annual iteration of this event will feature the best of Georgia’s celebrity chefs and beverage experts.

“It’s going to be a fantastic festival, with so many different events at a variety of price points. Most events are for adults 21 and over, with Sunday/Funday created to be totally family-friendly, with a free Kids Zone with inflatables and family activities,” said Festival Co-Founder, Tod Miller.

The Sunday/Funday portion of the event, which includes free entry for kids age 12 and under, is presented by Atlanta News First and Peachtree TV. The ANF First Alert Weather Team will be at the event, so be sure to stop by to say hello and enter for a chance to win a Big Green Egg!

Atlanta News First Alert Weather Team (WANF)

Food trucks, cocktails, music, artisans, demos, and more will be occurring throughout the weekend.

Additional information and tickets are available here. Festival representatives advise that guests plan to arrive a half-hour early to pre-check for events.

“If anybody has been waiting to purchase tickets to the festival, we would suggest buying them now as some events will most likely be sold out and may not be available at the door for purchase. There is a limited amount of souvenir glasses for each event, and once those are accounted for - we simply cannot sell additional tickets,” said Miller.

If you would like to submit suggestions for future events happening around Atlanta, send an email to catherine.catoura@wanf.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.