Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Grammy winner Samara Joy to play Atlanta Jazz Festival May 27-29

Samara Joy performs at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles....
Samara Joy performs at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fresh off her shocking Best New Artist win, jazz vocalist Samara Joy will play the Atlanta Jazz Festival when it comes to Piedmont Park May 27-29.

The free festival announced its lineup today. The Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, jass fusion bassist Stanley Clarke and jazz vocalist Ledisi will headline the event, which features 15 acts over three days Memorial Day weekend.

You can learn more about the festival on its website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
Lawmakers push to remove Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate designation
Georgia Anti-Trans Bill
Georgia Senate passes ban on ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender youth
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Kawana Jenkins
Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate

Latest News

police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house
Cold Case in DeKalb County
DeKalb authorities name woman whose body was dumped in the woods 30 years ago
MARTA announces plan to redevelop area around H.E. Holmes station
Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
2 arrests made in connection with November shooting that killed 2 teens
Waggoners Grove Baptist Church
168-year-old bell stolen from historic Black church in Georgia