Grammy winner Samara Joy to play Atlanta Jazz Festival May 27-29

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fresh off her shocking Best New Artist win, jazz vocalist Samara Joy will play the Atlanta Jazz Festival when it comes to Piedmont Park May 27-29.

The free festival announced its lineup today. The Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, jass fusion bassist Stanley Clarke and jazz vocalist Ledisi will headline the event, which features 15 acts over three days Memorial Day weekend.

You can learn more about the festival on its website.

