Gwinnett County receives $1M grant to prevent pedestrian accidents

Representatives say that corridor has seen several people killed by drivers.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County has received a $1 million grant to prevent fatal pedestrian accidents on Singleton Road.

The U.S. Department Of Transportation is funding upgrades in technology along Singleton Road.

Representatives say that corridor has seen several people killed by drivers.

The funds are coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021-- and this project was one of nearly 400 applications for this specific grant.

