HBCU All-Star Basketball Game set for Final Four Weekend

The 2023 edition of the HBCU All-Star Basketball Game is set for Apr. 2
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 edition of the HBCU All-Star Basketball Game is taking place on Apr. 2 during Final Four weekend. 

The game is being televised on CBS sports nationwide and will consist of the country’s top 24 HBCU players.

The opportunity is not only giving HBCU basketball players a platform to show their talents, but it is giving the world an opportunity to see the greatness HBCUs produce.

Founder of HBCU All Stars, Travis L. Williams says his love for basketball and for HBCU athletes has led him to create the HBCU All-Star brand that provides endless opportunities for students year-round.

