Henry County man gets life in prison for killing his best friend

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after killing his best friend.

On Jan. 29, 2020, Princeton Mitchell-Johnson, 27 murdered his 24-year-old best friend Voiese Pinn.

Princeton and Voiese met at their neighborhood’s pavilion on Annadale Drive in McDonough, after Princeton face-timed him minutes before they met.

Police say, Princeton pulled out a .38 revolver, shooting Voiese three times, once in the head and twice in the side.

He then left Voiese dead body in the pavilion which was later found the next afternoon by a neighbor walking their dog who then called the police.

The police found the gun he used to kill Voiese inside Princeton’s home bedroom after issuing a search warrant. The gin was bought illegally since Mitchell is a convicted felon, police say.

Evidence from the scene matched the rounds from the gun near and inside Voiese body and the autopsy report also revealed that each shot was fatal.

Princeton Mitchell-Johnson was found guilty by a Henry County jury on Tuesday, on two counts of felony murder and one counts each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Along with life in prison without parole, he will also serve an additional 15 years.

