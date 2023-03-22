Positively Georgia
Individual wanted for murder leads police on chase, crashes stolen car

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search is underway for an individual wanted for murder who was accused of driving a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police officials, an individual who is accused of driving a stolen vehicle led police on a chase in the area of Cascade Road and Pollard Drive.

The individual crashed into another vehicle. The individual fled on foot.

Officials say the bystander was rushed to Grady Hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation continues.

