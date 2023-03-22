Mableton election results: mayor’s race appears headed for runoff
Voters in Cobb County’s newest city went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in an historic election.
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MABLETON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The new city of Mableton held elections Tuesday for its first slate of constitutional officers: a mayor and six city council members.
For mayor, Michael Owens and Aaron Carman appear headed to a runoff.
In city council races:
- Ron Davis appears to be elected in district one.
- Monica Evette Delancy and Dami Oladapo appear headed to a runoff in district two.
- Keisha Jeffcoat and Yashica Marshall appear headed to a runoff in district three.
- Patricia Auch was elected in district four.
- Cheryl David and T.J. Ferguson appear headed to a runoff in district five.
- Debora Herndon appears to be elected in district six.
Voters approved a split from Cobb County in the November 2022 election, wanting more autonomy over zoning and development in the Mableton area.
