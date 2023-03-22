Mableton election results: mayor’s race appears headed for runoff

MABLETON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The new city of Mableton held elections Tuesday for its first slate of constitutional officers: a mayor and six city council members.

For mayor, Michael Owens and Aaron Carman appear headed to a runoff.

In city council races:

Ron Davis appears to be elected in district one.

Monica Evette Delancy and Dami Oladapo appear headed to a runoff in district two.

Keisha Jeffcoat and Yashica Marshall appear headed to a runoff in district three.

Patricia Auch was elected in district four.

Cheryl David and T.J. Ferguson appear headed to a runoff in district five.

Debora Herndon appears to be elected in district six.

Voters approved a split from Cobb County in the November 2022 election, wanting more autonomy over zoning and development in the Mableton area.

