MARTA announces plan to redevelop area around H.E. Holmes station

(WANF)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fresh off a debate over whether it is properly spending your tax dollars, MARTA says it wants to renovate 22 acres of land surrounding a Westside train station.

The transit agency wants to redevelop the H.E. Holmes station at the western end of the Blue line. The agency would also fund development in the surrounding neighborhood.

Last month MARTA surveyed dozens of people. Many said the area needs a grocery store, better sidewalks, roads, lights and better housing options.

MARTA leaders will release their findings from that review next Tuesday.

A community meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

