Mugshot of alleged shooter in Clark Atlanta baseball player’s murder released

Keontay Holliman-Peoples
Keontay Holliman-Peoples(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mugshot of the alleged shooter in the death of a Clark Atlanta University student has been released.

Keontay Holliman-Peoples is accused of shooting and killing Clark Atlanta student Jatonne Sterling. Sterling was killed outside the Atlanta University Center Catholic Student Center.

Sterling was a Chicago native and a member of the Clark Atlanta baseball team.

Peoples was booked into the Fulton County Jail March 17. He had his first appearance in court earlier this week and was denied bond. He is facing multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

