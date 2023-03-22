New ruling could make it easier to sue for education discrimination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new, unanimous supreme court decision may make it easier for families to sue schools for education discrimination.

Currently, there are 7.2 million special needs students across the U.S. The National Center for Education Statistics says that is roughly 15% of all public school students.

The ruling eliminates an extra step that made it slower and more complicated for parents of special needs kids to sue schools for disability discrimination.

12-year-old Vivian suffers from chronic seizures, among other issues. She has to be given medication fast when she has a movement disorder called dystonia.

“I’ve been told that if they can’t stop it in 10 minutes that she may never come out of it,” said Jennifer Miskell, Vivian’s mother.

Right now, Vivian is not in school. Miskell doesn’t trust any school to get the medicine to her daughter quickly or accommodate her seriously disabled child.

“She may have special needs, but she does deserve to be around other kids and not locked away and hidden,” said Miskell.

However, public schools are required to appropriately educate Vivian, just like all kids.

“There’s multiple disagreements across the country between courts as to what is an appropriate education,” said Aric Kline, special education attorney.

Kline says the new Supreme Court ruling may give Georgia families more leverage if they choose to sue school districts for disability discrimination against their kids.

“It really lowers the risk of families getting their cases dismissed for not exhausting their administrative remedies,” he said.

Kline says families have to file Americans with Disabilities Act claims in federal court. Until now, if they didn’t first file this same claim in an administrative court, their case would be tossed.

The back and forth, he says, could take years.

Vivian’s family has never tried to sue, but they hope this ruling will prompt schools to make special needs accommodations airtight.

“Hopefully we’ll see better changes come out of it,” Miskell said.

