Newton Co. deputies looking for car possibly linked to missing man case

Car believed to be involved in disappearance of Melvin Cooksey.
Car believed to be involved in disappearance of Melvin Cooksey.(Newton County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators in Newton County are trying to locate a vehicle that’s possibly involved in the disappearance of a man who disappeared in February.

With every passing day, Brenda Hardy and her family grow more and more concerned about her brother, Melvin Cooksey. The 57-year-old disappeared more than a month ago.

“He suffered a stroke two years ago,” said Hardy about her brother’s life-threatening medical condition. “His heart is only at 9%. He’s on some medication he has to put into his arm daily to live.”

Newton County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a fire at Cooksey’s home, located on Moat Road in Covington, on Feb 23. Cooksey lived alone but no one was home when first responders arrived. Investigators believe a white 2007 Ford Focus is somehow involved,

“Neighbors say they say this vehicle about 30 minutes in the area before the fire started,” said Caitlin Jett, communications officer for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the vehicle last pinged on a Flock camera on Feb. 27 in Orange Beach, Alabama, nearly 400 miles from Cooksey’s home. Investigators have since learned the tags on the vehicle were stolen.

“So, it’s probably out of state at this point,” said Jett. “It could’ve changed tags but if anybody has seen this vehicle, we really urge them to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

Authorities said Cooksey, who is also partially paralyzed, is in danger because he doesn’t have his medication. They have not ruled out foul play. Cooksey’s sister said the family is beginning to fear the worst.

“We’re just staying prayed up and hoping for closure,” Hardy said.

If you think you’ve seen the vehicle or know where Cooksey is, call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1429. You can remain anonymous.

