POLICE: Man steals $15K while store clerk suffers medical emergency
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A store clerk was robbed after suffering a medical episode in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department told Atlanta News First that the suspect in the image below is believed to have been involved in a larceny that occurred at 1975 Campbellton Rd. SW on March 16.
According to police, the male made his way behind the register after an employee collapsed from a sudden medical episode. The suspect then took $15,000 from the register and fled the scene.
If you have any information related to this incident call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at www.StopCrimeAtl.org .
