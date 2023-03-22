POLICE: Man steals $15K while store clerk suffers medical emergency

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A store clerk was robbed after suffering a medical episode in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department told Atlanta News First that the suspect in the image below is believed to have been involved in a larceny that occurred at 1975 Campbellton Rd. SW on March 16.

According to police, the male made his way behind the register after an employee collapsed from a sudden medical episode. The suspect then took $15,000 from the register and fled the scene.

1975 Campbellton Rd. SW (WANF)

If you have any information related to this incident call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at www.StopCrimeAtl.org .

