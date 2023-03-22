Police need help to find a missing 88-year-old DeKalb County man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are searching for an 88-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to officials, Robert was last seen leaving his home in the area of Flagstone Drive.

Only his first name was provided by police officials.

He is described as 5-foot-6 inches tall and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green pajamas, and black shoes. If you see him, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

