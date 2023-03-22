Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police need help to find a missing 88-year-old DeKalb County man

Photo of missing DeKalb County man
Photo of missing DeKalb County man(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are searching for an 88-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to officials, Robert was last seen leaving his home in the area of Flagstone Drive.

Only his first name was provided by police officials.

He is described as 5-foot-6 inches tall and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green pajamas, and black shoes. If you see him, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Jailon Gray
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.
Photo of fatal crash involving ambulance
EMS worker among two killed in crash in southwest Atlanta
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man charged with improperly disposing body of missing Georgia father
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
23-year-old Georgia man charged in Carroll County shooting, police chase
police sirens generic photo
28-year-old man identified as fatal I-75 crash victim

Latest News

Georgia Food and Wine Festival in Marietta
Georgia Food and Wine Festival returns to Cobb County this weekend
Hawks x Crown Royal Crowning Courage Event
Atlanta News First anchor Shon Gables honored at annual Hawks event
Photo of Atlanta music executive Thuy-An Julien
Women’s History Month: Thuy-An Julien and her impact on music, technology
Newton Co. deputies looking for car possibly linked to missing man case