Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house

police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.
police seize 20 kilos of cocaine in Douglas Co.(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies arrested three people and seized 20 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $500,000 following an investigation in Douglas County on March 17.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant for a residence in reference to a drug trafficking and money laundering organization. They also found two rifles, a shotgun, and cash inside the residence.

The three individuals were identified as Jose Garcia, Domingo Hernandez-Pineda, and Ramon Anastacio.

