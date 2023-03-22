Police seize drugs worth $500K, guns and cash in Douglas County house

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies arrested three people and seized 20 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $500,000 following an investigation in Douglas County on March 17.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant for a residence in reference to a drug trafficking and money laundering organization. They also found two rifles, a shotgun, and cash inside the residence.

The three individuals were identified as Jose Garcia, Domingo Hernandez-Pineda, and Ramon Anastacio.

