Proposed legislation would revamp how state compensates wrongfully convicted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill making its way through the Georgia legislature would change how the state compensates people who serve time after being wrongfully convicted of a crime.

HB364, the Wrongful Conviction Compensation Act, would establish a compensation process.

According the the Georgia Innocence Project, Georgia is one of 12 states that do not provide statutory compensation for people who are wrongfully convicted.

Exonerees can get paid now, but advocates say the process isn’t an easy one.

“The current process is extremely complicated and inefficient,” said Blis Savidge with the Georgia Innocence Project. “Right now exonerees can get compensation but what they have to do is they have to find a lawmaker to sponsor a private resolution and then they have to lobby the legislature. They literally have to go through the entire process as if you were trying to pass a law in Georgia.”

The bill, which goes next to the Senate Appropriate Committee, includes a proposal of paying $60,000 to $120,000 for each year wrongfully behind bars. An exoneree could receive cash up to $1.5 million and then an annuity for any additional compensation after that. It would create a panel of people including judges, lawyers and other experts to review the claims and make recommendations, as opposed to lawmakers who currently make the decisions when an exoneree appeals to them.

Savidge said, “One thing that’s really kind of unsettling about the current process is that there are no standards or criteria and so it’s really up to just a handful of lawmakers who are part of the committee to make these big decisions on whether somebody is innocent or not, whether or not somebody deserves compensation, how much compensation they deserve.”

John White knows all too well about the process. He was exonerated in 2007 after serving more than 20 years.

“It’s been hard, it’s been really hard,” he said.

White received compensation from the state that he receives as an annuity but said he still faces challenges. He believes the current proposed legislation could make a big difference for people going through the process in the future.

“It’s a step in a positive direction,” he said. “It gives the exoneree more control of his life.

