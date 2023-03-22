Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot photo of Brent Harris
Georgia doctor accused of illegally viewing confidential medical records
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
Lawmakers push to remove Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate designation
Georgia Anti-Trans Bill
Georgia Senate passes ban on ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender youth
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Mugshot photo of Jailon Gray
Domestic incident led to shooting that killed 2 adults, 1 teen in Rockdale Co.

Latest News

Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Cobb County man arrested in connection to arson, murder of two woman
Dean Phillips, the victim of a shooting near Manuel's Tavern.
Atlanta police looking for shooter in murder near popular tavern
Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign