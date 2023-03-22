Positively Georgia
Teyana Taylor’s new movie ‘A Thousand and One’

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multi-talented singer, actress, dancer and director came to Atlanta News First to talk about the new movie she is starring in ‘A Thousand and One’.

During the interview, she talked about her struggles with losing some close friends and being 6 months postpartum during the filming and how she use what she was going through to get into character.

Teyana has been in the business since a child, appearing on My Super Sweet 16 on MTV.

She has had several roles as an actress since her first role in “Stomp the Yard”, “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and most recently in “Coming 2 America”.

‘A Thousand and One’ is written and directed by A.V. Rockwell, Teyana plays a mother name Inez who kidnaps her son Terry from the foster care system.

Her role will show a mother’s love and protection as they reclaim their sense of home in New York City.

The movie will be in theatres on March 31.

